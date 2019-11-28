TORONTO -- Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping after a 23-year-old woman said someone in a red pickup truck attempted to grab and pull her into their vehicle while she was walking.

It was reported that the woman was walking in the area of Brookbanks Drive and Valley Woods Road in North York on Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. when the incident occured.

Police said someone allegedly approached her, reached out the window, grabbed her by her left shoulder and tried to pull her inside the vehicle. The woman was able to break free and run away.

It appears that there are at least two people involved, because someone from the passenger side tried to pull her in, Toronto police said.

Police said this appears to be a random incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as red and possibly a Ford or Nissan with tinted windows.

No description has been released on the people or person involved.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact police at 416-808-1404, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).