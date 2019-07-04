

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released surveillance footage showing a man attack a woman, allegedly robbing her of her purse, in the elevator of a midtown condo building.

The incident, which was captured on video in its entirety, took place at a building located in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road on June 1.

Police said a 35-year-old woman walked into the building at around 11:20 p.m. and was followed by an unknown man into an elevator.

The man allegedly indicated that he was in possession of a weapon, according to investigators.

In the video, the man is seen approaching the woman, who backs into a corner of the elevator. He is then seen tearing items that she was holding out of her hands as she falls to the ground. The woman then gets out of the elevator and the man is seen pressing a button before wiping it with his sweatshirt.

The man is then seen fleeing the scene with the woman’s purse, police said.

A suspect wanted in connection with the investigation has been described by officers as a five-foot-nine man believed to be in his 30s with a thin to medium build, a fair complexion and very short straight light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a bright pink sweatshirt with “Canada” written across the front in white letters, a red patterned baseball cap with a solid black brim featuring a “Deadpool” logo, black Adidas track pants with a white stripe down the leg, and black running shoes. He was carrying an orange Jansport backpack with black straps as well.

“He is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous,” investigators said in a news release issued on Thursday morning.

“If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with further information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact officers at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).