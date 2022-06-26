Woman arrested after man assaulted, robbed of his vehicle in Toronto

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Toronto’s west end.

The robbery happened on Monday, June 20 near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

According to Toronto police, a woman and a man were in a parked vehicle in a parking lot.

Investigators said the woman then started physically assaulting the man with a weapon. The victim was reportedly forced to exit the vehicle. Police said the man jumped onto the front hood of the vehicle and fell to the ground as the woman drove away in his vehicle.

Members of the Hold Up Squad launched an investigation and were able to determine the identity of the woman.

On Wednesday, June 22, Segal Suleiman, 34, of Toronto, attended 12 Division and was taken into custody.

She was arrested and is facing one charge each of robbery with violence and assault with weapon.

Suleiman attended court that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.