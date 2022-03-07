Woman and two children taken to hospital following disturbance in Mississauga, man in custody

A woman and two children have been taken to hospital following a reported disturbance in Mississauga’s Erin Mills neighbourhood on Monday morning that is now being probed by Ontario’s police watchdog.

Police were initially dispatched to a townhouse complex on Southhampton Drive near Eglinton Avenue at around 10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.

They say that an adult female was found outside the residence with obvious signs of trauma and was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Two children were also taken to hospital. Police say that one of those children sustained unspecified injuries and was transported in non-life threatening condition while the second did not sustain any physical injuries but was transported as a precaution.

One male has since been taken into custody in connection with the incident. That individual has been transported to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries. The nature of those injuries isn’t immediately known, however police have said that a firearm was discharged by an officer at some point during the incident. The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate as a result.

“At this point I'm unable to speak to the actual relationship (between the individuals),” Const. Heather Cannon told reporters at the scene. “The only thing that I can say is that investigators have spoken to me and say there is no concern for public safety at this point.”

Cannon said that the initial 911 call was for “weapons dangerous,” but she said that she “can’t speak” to whether there was a weapon involved in the incident due to the involvement of the SIU.

She said that that police currently have a significant presence in the area, with plans to conduct a door-to-door canvass for witnesses and surveillance camera footage as part of the investigation.

“It is still really early on,” she said.

Cannon would not comment on what transpired inside home on Monday morning, one neighbour who spoke with CP24 at the scene said that his wife heard someone screaming “please no, please no” immediately prior to the arrival of police.

Footage from the scene on Monday morning showed police tape restricting access to a garage at the back of a townhouse complex. Blood was also visible on the pavement outside.

More to come…