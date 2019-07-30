Woman and child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Police respond to the scene where two pedestrians were struck at Finch Avenue and Highway 404 Tuesday July 30, 2019.
Joshua Freeman , CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 9:19PM EDT
Two people including a child are being taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Shawnee Park area.
The pedestrians were struck on Finch Avenue East, near the northbound Hwy. 404 on-ramp, Toronto police said.
Paramedics said a woman in her 20s and a child were rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-treatening injuries.
The westbound lanes on Finch Avenue are closed for an investigation.
No other details were immediately available.