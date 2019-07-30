

Joshua Freeman , CTV News Toronto





Two people including a child are being taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Shawnee Park area.

The pedestrians were struck on Finch Avenue East, near the northbound Hwy. 404 on-ramp, Toronto police said.

Paramedics said a woman in her 20s and a child were rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-treatening injuries.

The westbound lanes on Finch Avenue are closed for an investigation.

No other details were immediately available.