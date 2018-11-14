

Two pedestrians, believed to be a mother and child, have serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle involved in a crash in North York this morning.

It happened in the Keele Street and Four Winds Drive area, near Finch Avenue West, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Toronto police said two vehicles collided in the area and subsequently the woman and child were hit. Both victims were reportedly conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

The vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene.

Keele Street is blocked southbound at Four Winds Drive while police conduct an investigation.