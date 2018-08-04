

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A woman and a five-year-old child were rushed to hospital after they were found without vital signs in a backyard pool in Brampton on Saturday night.

Peel Region Paramedics say they were called to a home on Hilson Court, in the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area, at 8:16 p.m. for an adult and child unresponsive in a pool.

They found the pair without vital signs and rushed them to a local hospital.

Police said they were responding to a medical call in the area and closed down the street to vehicle traffic.