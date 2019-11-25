TORONTO -- Two poppy donation boxes that contained about $200 in cash were stolen from a Brampton store.

Police said around 3 p.m. on Nov. 10, a woman attended a store in the area of Peel Centre Drive and allegedly stole the boxes.

She is described as being 25 to 40 years old with a medium build and dark brown hair. Police said the woman has a distinctive mark on the left side of her face.

She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.