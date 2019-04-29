

Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a woman’s Upper Beaches home in the middle of the night and sexually assaulting her.

Toronto police said the woman was inside her Kington Road and Woodbine Avenue home at around 3 a.m. on Sunday when the alleged act occurred.

The suspect has been described as a white man who is between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 165 pounds with a slim build, short dark hair with shaved sides, and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing “casual slim-fit pants,” a hooded jacket with two white horizontal lines on both elbows, dark running shoes with white soles and a knapsack.

A series of images taken from security cameras have been released in an effort to identify a suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos or has more information about the investigation is being asked to contact Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.