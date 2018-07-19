

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who investigators allege severely injured a 67-year-old man by biting him during a robbery near Mount Dennis last week.

According to police, a 39-year-old Toronto woman attempted to rob a man in the area of Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue on Sunday, July 15.

During the robbery, police say the woman bit the man, resulting in severe injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he received 27 stitches.

The suspect, who has been identified by investigators as Shanta Ramessar, is wanted for robbery and aggravated assault.

Police have now released a photo of Ramessar and say she is about five-foot-six, 145 pounds, and has long, curly black hair.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.