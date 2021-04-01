TORONTO -- Peel police have charged a 26-year-old woman who allegedly produced a fraudulent negative COVID-19 test upon landing at Pearson International Airport earlier this week.

Police say that a CBSA officer was inspecting a woman’s entry documents on Monday afternoon when they became suspicious that the negative COVID-19 test required to be produced by international travellers was fraudulent.

Police say that the officer had public health officials review the document and they confirmed that it was a fake.

Police were then contacted and they took the woman into custody.

She was charged with uttering a forged document and released on a promise to appear in court.

All international travellers above the age of five have been required to produce a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight since January.

They are also required to quarantine in a hotel upon landing in Canada while they wait the results of a subsequent COVID-19 test.