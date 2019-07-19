

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for three men after the necklace of an 86-year-old woman was ripped off her neck while she was walking with her 88-year-old husband in Yorkville last month.

The elderly couple was walking in the area of Park Road and Asquith Avenue, near Yonge and Bloor streets, on June 12 shortly after 8 p.m.

At the time, three unknown men approached the pair from behind before one of the men allegedly forcibly grabbed a gold chain off the woman’s neck.

The woman then attempted to chase after the group of men “pleading for her property to be returned,” investigators said.

According to police, the suspect, and the two persons of interest he was in the company of during the incident, fled the scene and were last seen walking in the direction of Park Road and Bloor Street East.

The suspect in the case has been described by officers as a male between the ages of 25 and 30, who has short black hair. Police said he was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and black shoes at the time.

The first person of interest has been described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30, who has black short hair and was wearing a black hooded jacket, a white T-shirt with black writing on it and dark-coloured pants at the time.

The second person of interest has been described by officers as a man also between the ages of 25 and 30, who was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket with white strings on it, dark-coloured pants and black shoes.

Security camera footage showing the three males has been released by investigators in an effort to identify them.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).