A 76-year-old woman has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Milton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Guelph Line.

Ornge Air Ambulance told CP24 that they were called to the scene of the collision, but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that the victim was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Guelph Line and Highway 25.

Police are asking drivers to avoid that stretch of the highway and to expect heavy delays in the area.