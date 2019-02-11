

The Canadian Press





WASAGA BEACH, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 73-year-old woman is in critical condition following an incident in Wasaga Beach, Ont., over the weekend.

They say officers arrived at a home at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, after reports of a disturbance.

Officers say the woman was found unconscious.

Police say she was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

They did not provide details on the nature of the incident but say the force's criminal investigations bureau is investigating.

There's no word on suspects, but police say the incident appears to be isolated and there's no danger to the public.