Woman, 70, shot in Peterborough Home Depot parking lot
Police investigate after a 70-year-old woman was shot in the parking lot of Home Depot in Peterborough.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:16PM EDT
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Police say a 70-year-old woman has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital after being shot in Peterborough, Ont.
Peterborough police say the woman was shot in a Home Depot parking lot on Wednesday morning.
They say the woman was first taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Toronto.
Investigators say a person known to the victim is in custody.
Police say there is no concern for public safety and the investigation continues.