

The Canadian Press





PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Police say a 70-year-old woman has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital after being shot in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough police say the woman was shot in a Home Depot parking lot on Wednesday morning.

They say the woman was first taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Toronto.

Investigators say a person known to the victim is in custody.

Police say there is no concern for public safety and the investigation continues.