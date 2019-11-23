A 70-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries after a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont. Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King Street East and Cameron Avenue South around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the woman was walking westbound on King Street East and began to cross over Cameron Avenue South when she was struck by a Ford F150. The driver continued to conduct a left turn though the intersection before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

The vehicle has been described by police as a 1997-2004 grey Ford F150 with silver trim along the bottom and silver bumpers. The vehicle has a rusted front passenger side rim and a white sticker on the rear drivers windshield.

Police say the driver was described as being a white male, who was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and jacket.

This is Hamilton’s ninth driving fatality of the year.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.