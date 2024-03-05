Woman, 58, fatally struck by vehicle in Oshawa

A female pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Oshawa on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near Bond Street West and Centre Street North.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they responded to the call at about 8:10 a.m.

Police said that they believe that the victim, a 58-year-old woman, was crossing the roadway when she was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but has since succumbed to her injuries.

All lanes of Bond were closed from Prince Street to Centre as police investigated, but have since reopened.