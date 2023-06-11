Woman, 49, dead after car crashes into tree in Niagara region

A 49-year-old woman is dead after her car crashed into a tree in the Niagara region Saturday.

Niagara police say officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision in the town of Niagara on the Lake, on Lakeshore Road near Old Lakeshore Road, shortly before noon on Saturday.

Niagara E-M-S paramedics gave treatment to the female driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity will not be released, police say.

Detectives have appealed to any members of the public who may have been in the area at the time of the collision to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009170, with any relevant information. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.