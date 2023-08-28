Woman, 27, facing second-degree murder charge after fight victim dies in Toronto hospital: police

A 27-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after a victim died in hospital following a fight earlier this month, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred on Aug. 16, at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Shuter and Sherbourne streets, near Moss Park.

Police said they were called to the area for “unknown trouble,” and found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Life saving measures were performed on scene, police said, and the victim was rushed to the hospital. Over a week later, on Aug. 25, police said the woman succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital.

No further details about the altercation were provided by police.

In a news release Monday night, police identified the victim as 29-year-old Fadumo Hassan, of no fixed address.

Police arrested Mireille Pardieu, and charged her with second-degree murder. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police believe there are several witnesses to this incident and ask anyone who was in that area, at around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 16, and saw any type of altercation to call investigators.

Anyone with information can call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).