

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old Sutton woman is dead after two vehicles collided head-on in Georgina early on Saturday morning.

The OPP says a sedan and a pickup truck collided on Highway 48 at Park Road, east of the town of Sutton, at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police would not disclose the woman’s name.

Officers say alcohol is being investigated as a “possible contributing factor” in the crash.