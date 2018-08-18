Woman, 25, dead after head-on crash in Georgina: OPP
Damaged vehicles are seen on Highway 48 in Georgina on Aug. 18, 2018 after a fatal crash. (OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 4:48PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 18, 2018 4:50PM EDT
A 25-year-old Sutton woman is dead after two vehicles collided head-on in Georgina early on Saturday morning.
The OPP says a sedan and a pickup truck collided on Highway 48 at Park Road, east of the town of Sutton, at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police would not disclose the woman’s name.
Officers say alcohol is being investigated as a “possible contributing factor” in the crash.