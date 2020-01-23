TORONTO -- A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after police say she was stabbed near York University’s campus late Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the woman was walking along a pathway in the area of Leitch Avenue and Assiniboine Road, located steps from the university’s campus, when a man attacked her, knocked her to the ground, and dragged her a short distance.

The victim sustained stab wounds to her neck during the assault, police previously told to CP24.

The woman was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

She underwent surgery overnight but remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police have described the suspect as an Asian male in his mid-20s who is between five-foot-nine and five-foot-eleven. Investigators say the man is 170 to 190 pounds, has black hair, and was wearing “stylish” glasses and a black puffy jacket at the time of the assault.

“We have information that he had fled the scene on foot,” Const. Alex Li said early Thursday morning. “We also have information that he is in possession of a knife so I do urge the public to avoid the area if possible as our officers continue to search for the suspect.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information about the case can contact 31 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.