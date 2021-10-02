TORONTO -- A woman and her two children were found safe, and a suspect was arrested following an apparent abduction in Brampton on Saturday, Peel police say.

Const. Heather Cannon said officers began an investigation at a residential building in the area of Queen Street East and Hansen Road North just after 4:30 p.m.

"We were on the belief that this was a kidnapping and an abduction," Cannon said.

A 36-year-old woman, her four-year-old son and her 2-month-old daughter, Cannon said, got into a vehicle "unwillingly" with a 27-year-old man.

Police posted the "possible kidnapping" to Twitter, asking for the public's help to search for the vehicle that was last seen headed towards Highway 410.

POSSIBLE KIDNAPPING

- Queen St E /Hanson Rd N #Brampton

- Police looking for a Silver Subaru Forrester SUV 4 door *CECN 596*

- 36 yr old female with her 2 children: 4 yr old boy, 2 month old girl are in vehicle with 27 yr old Daniel Lawrence.

- Known to each other

- /1 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 2, 2021

They also identified the man as Daniel Lawrence.

Police said all the individuals involved are known to each other, but they did not further elaborate on their relationship.

Police were also in the process of issuing an Amber Alert as they were concerned for the well-being of everyone in the vehicle.

However, no alert was pushed out because around 8 p.m., police announced that they had located the mother and her children about seven kilometres away from the initial scene in the Bovaird Drive East and Bramalea Road area.

"They are in good health. There are no injuries," Cannon said, adding that the victims are being checked at a local hospital.

"We would like to thank the public. I know that this was alarming for us to put out. However, it was something that has come to a successful conclusion."

Cannon said police also located Lawrence, and he was taken into custody.

It is not known whether charges will be laid.

"If it turns out that this is not (a kidnapping or abduction), there's possible no charges are laid -- or charges may be laid. So, it depends on the investigation and what unfolds as officers continue to look into this," Cannon said.