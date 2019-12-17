TORONTO -- Police are looking for witnesses and suspects after a home invasion in Markham Monday night.

York Regional Police said they were called to a home on Boxwood Crescent at around 11:30 p.m. after a report about the home invasion.

Investigators said that at around 11 p.m. four male suspects, dressed in black clothing, stood outside the door of the home, but were asked to leave by the occupants.

Shortly after, police said that suspects returned and forced their way into the residence.

Once of the victims began trying to call 911, and the suspects fled in a vehicle, police said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423.