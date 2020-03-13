TORONTO -- Police are looking for witnesses in three separate shootings that occurred in the same area in Mississauga two months ago.

The first shooting occurred on Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m. Emergency crews were called to a parking lot near 86 Acorn Place after multiple gunshots were fired. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect, police say, fled the area in a vehicle.

Around 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 29, gunshots were fired outside of 120 Acorn Place. At the time, investigators said that two males were sitting inside a car when another car pulled up alongside them. At least one suspect inside the vehicle opened fire and struck the rear driver’s side window.

Bullets also hit a first floor apartment unit in a nearby building. No one was injured.

The following day, at about 12:50 a.m., police were called to Acorn Place yet again for reports of shots fired.

Officers said that they found two males who told them they had been chased by two suspects in a Honda Accord. They told police the suspects shot at them.

Neither of the victims was injured, but investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Investigators say they are still looking into whether the shootings are connected. They also say they believe the vehicles involved in each incident are different makes and models.

No suspect descriptions have been provided.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.