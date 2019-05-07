

Police in York Region are searching for witnesses after a crash claimed the life of a cyclist in Richmond Hill on Monday.

According to police, the woman was cycling near Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street at around 1 p.m. when she was struck by a dump truck.

The 44-year-old, from Richmond Hill, did not survive.

Police said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw anything in that area that afternoon, or anyone with dashboard camera video of the crash, to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.