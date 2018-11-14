

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Parts of the GTA are in for some winter weather on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Newmarket, Georgina, and northern York Region, as well as Uxbridge, Beaverton, and northern Durham Region.

The national weather agency is calling for reduced visibility due to heavy and blowing snow.

In certain areas, snow will accumulate quickly.

“Currently, the heaviest band is located from near Wiarton to Collingwood and Barrie. This band will begin to shift southwards through the morning and will taper to flurries this afternoon,” Environment Canada wrote in its weather advisory.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”

A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect for Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.

The national weather agency warns of “brief but intense” lake effect flurries this morning.

“This band of flurries is beginning to move into northern portions of the region near Brooklin but will slowly shift to the southwest through the morning to affect areas from near Markham to Whitby and Ajax,” the weather statement read.

“The flurries will ease and move west of the area later this morning.”

Snow is possible in Toronto today but the first blast of winter weather in the city will likely come Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Toronto will see a high of 0 C on Wednesday.