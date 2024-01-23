Winter weather travel advisory in Southern Ontario. Here's when snow will start
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for most of southern Ontario with heavy snowfall beginning this morning.
The advisory was issued for areas west of Toronto, including Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, and Hamilton.
It blankets most of southern Ontario, also covering Kitchener and Guelph. A winter weather advisory and a freezing rain warning span from London to Windsor.
Total accumulations of five to 10 centimetres are possible Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.
“The snow, at times heavy, will continue through the day before tapering to periods of light snow this evening,” the national weather agency said.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”
At peak times, affected areas could see snowfall rates of one to two centimetres per hour, Environment Canada added.
Environment Canada weather alerts in Ontario on Jan. 23, 2024.
In Toronto, a travel advisory is not in effect but flurries are expected to begin around noon. The city could see between two and four centimetres of snowfall today and a high of 0 C.
The snow comes ahead of milder temperatures that are expected to arrive later this week. A daytime high of 4 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Wednesday, along with 8C on Thursday, and 7 C on Friday.
The city will see a return to more seasonable temperatures on Sunday.
