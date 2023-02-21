Winter storm watch in effect for most of southern Ontario

Most of southern Ontario has been placed under a winter storm watch ahead of what’s expected to be a significant weather event that could produce “hazardous” travel conditions later this week.

The alert from Environment Canada was upgraded from what’s known as a special weather statement that was issued for the area on Monday.

The watch reaches as far as Windsor, Ont. in the west and Brockville, Ont. in the east, and everywhere in between -- including Toronto.

The storm is expected to start late Wednesday and continue overnight into Thursday, bringing with it snow and ice pellets, which Environment Canada said could be heavy at some times.

As a result, the precipitation could make for what the weather agency describes as “hazardous” winter travel conditons.

“There remains some uncertainty for the exact location, timing, and accumulations of snow and ice pellets,” Environment Canada said.

A low-pressure system from Colorado is the catalyst for Wednesday night’s weather event. The winter storm watch issued Tuesday may be upgraded further to a warning as the system makes its way towards Ontario, according to officials.

People cross Bloor Street during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, December, 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Environment Canada warns there may be a “significant” impact on rush hour traffic as the storm touches down, and advised drivers to plan accordingly.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight,” the agency said.