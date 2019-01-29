

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A winter storm warning for the City of Toronto has been lifted but road conditions remain treacherous and police are urging drivers to use caution and avoid getting behind the wheel if at all possible.

The snow started falling in the GTA at around noon on Monday and continued well into the overnight hours.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that by 5 a.m. about 30 centimetres of snow had fallen at Pearson International Airport.

The heavy snowfall resulted in dangerous conditions for drivers.

In fact, police decided to close the northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway overnight in order to remove a number of stalled vehicles from the roadway and to allow plows to clear the surface of snow and ice.

The highway eventually reopened just before 5 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Tuesday morning that there were a total of 300 collisions reported on OPP-patrolled roads in the GTA over the last 24 hours but he said that there were likely “many more vehicles that spun out.”

“We have had several situations already where multiple vehicles have been stuck in these conditions and tows have not been able to get there immediately, which led to some delays,” he said. “As a driver if you see an ominous drift in front of you, maybe your best option is to wait for plows to come through and clear it off.”

Crews working to clear roads

As of 5 a.m., city crews had completed three rounds of plowing on main roads but many local roads remained unplowed.

The city has said that plowing on local streets began at midnight but could take until 6 p.m. to completed.