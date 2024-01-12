Winter storm warning in effect: GTA could see up to 25 cm of snow; dozens of flights delayed and cancelled

A winter storm is sweeping across southern Ontario, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and, in some instances, lightning.

Here’s what you need to know about the storm, including when conditions will improve.

ALERTS IN EFFECT

Snow began falling in the Greater Toronto Area around 7 p.m. Most places in the GTA were initially under a winter weather travel advisory, however, Environment Canada later issued a winter storm warning for Toronto, Peel Region, Durham Region and some locations in Halton Region.

The federal weather agency said the storm could dump 10 to 25 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning. It added that five to eight centimetres of snow could fall per hour.

“Snow heavy at times is expected to transition to periods of rain tonight as temperatures rise above freezing,” Environment Canada said.

In addition to the snow, strong wind gusts are also in the forecast, which could result in visibility being reduced significantly.

Several residents also reported seeing lightning as snow fell, a phenomenon commonly called “thundersnow.”

Environment Canada said travel should be avoided if possible due to hazardous driving conditions.

POLICE URGE CAUTION

As the snow began to fall, police reminded motorists to drive with caution and ensure that their vehicles were storm-ready.

"There is a potential for some significant accumulation of snow and rain will certainly make it challenging as well," Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.

"Those wind gusts can often take you by surprise if you're going down the highway. Give yourself lots of distance behind traffic in front of you. Make sure you're aware of your surroundings. Share the road safely and responsibly."

Police in Toronto and Peel reported falling debris and downed utility and light poles. An ambulance was forced to turn around on Don Mills Road near the Don Valley Parkway because it was blocked by vehicles struggling in the snow.

WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY:

Toronto is experiencing snowfall and wind gusts.

Please use caution.

Drivers slow down and drive to the weather conditions.

Stay safe.

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 13, 2024

FLIGHT DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS

The storm has forced some flights arriving at Toronto Pearson Airport to divert, with dozens more delayed or cancelled due to the heavy snow.

According to Toronto Pearson's website, at least 12 flights were listed as "diverted."

Winter is here! The combination of strong winds, up to 10cm of snow over the next 5 hours, followed by some rain overnight is expected to cause airlines to delay and cancel flights. Check your flight status if you are travelling this evening or early tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/rbpXcHZzCu — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 13, 2024

Speaking to CP24 earlier this evening, Sean Davidson, the spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said passengers should expect delays or cancellations due to the snow.

"The airlines are adjusting their schedules to what we can currently accommodate at the airport based off the conditions," he said.

He added that the GTAA collaborates with airlines and NAV Canada to make strategic decisions on airport operations during the storm.

"Those conditions come down to simply making sure that the runways are clear enough for us to be able to land and take off planes. There's a massive airfield that we deal with, and our specialized snow equipment needs to get out there and have the time to get out there to clear that snow before planes can take off and land," Davidson said.

"So there's a lot of complexities that go into making sure that the runways, taxiways, aprons are safe for planes to depart."

WHEN WILL THE STORM END

According to Environment Canada, some areas will see snow transition to periods of rain overnight or early Saturday morning. However, rain will change to periods of snow later in the morning as cold air sweeps in.

"In the wake of this system, much colder Arctic air will become established across the region," the federal weather agency said.

"A multi-day lake effect snow event is expected for locations east of the Great Lakes, bringing additional snowfall accumulations to some communities."

In Toronto, local blowing snow is possible early Saturday afternoon as strong winds move in. The city could see an additional snowfall amount of two centimetres.

The temperature will fall from a high of 2 C to -2 C in the afternoon with a wind chill of -10.

Conditions are expected to improve in the evening. Next week, temperatures are expected to drop below zero, to a low of -7 C on Tuesday.

HOW TORONTO IS PREPARING

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is taking proactive measures to get riders to and from their destinations, including deploting additional staff and maintenance vehicles to spread salt, clear surfaces of snow, keep signals, switches and overhead power operating and attend other weather-related issues.

The transit agency adds that it will also deploy additional busines on a route-by-route basis.

"This strategic measure is aimed at preserving service levels in areas where heavy snowfall or other adverse weather conditions result in significant slowdowns, detours, or disruptions," the TTC said.

The agency is also monitoring 56 bus stops that are known to be affected when there is heavy snow or freezing rain.

In a news conference Friday morning, Vincent Sferrazza, Toronto's Director of Transportation Operations and Maintenance, told reporters that city crews were ready for "every eventuality."

"What's contributing to the uncertainty or predictability of this particular event is the fact that throughout the early morning hours, we're going to see quite a bit of precipitation in the form of rain that will result in a lot of sludge and messier conditions," he said.

A graphic outlining the City of Toronto's plan for snow plowing on Friday evening can be seen above. (@cityoftoronto/Twitter)

Sferrazza said the city would activate salting operations once the snow begins to stick. If required, snow plows will begin plowing major routes at just over two centimetres of accumulation.

Local roads will see snow removal activated slightly earlier than usual, at about two to four centimetres, in an effort to utilize a lack of traffic during the overnight hours. The standard protocol is to send plows out to residential streets only after eight centimetres of snow has fallen.

In its advisory, Environment Canada said residents may want to consider postponing any non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Avoid travel if possible. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," it wrote.

Sferrazza reminded residents that if they encounter snow removal machinery on the roads, they should keep their distance.

"It is dangerous to drive quickly or fast around one of those pieces of equipment, and if you do have to pass, do so at the right time and slowly," he said.