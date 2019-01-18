

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire Greater Toronto Area ahead of the arrival of frigid weekend temperatures that could feel as cold as – 30 with the windchill.

According to the weather agency, most of Southern Ontario will be hit by the northern fringe of a major winter storm on Saturday.

They say that snow will begin falling sometime Saturday morning and continue throughout the day with a total accumulation of five to 10 centimetres near Lake Ontario and two to five centimetres north of Highway 7.

Extremely cold temperatures will also coincide with the storm’s arrival.

Environment Canada says that the temperature will drop to – 14 C overnight and feel closer to – 22 with the wind chill. The frigid conditions will then persist throughout the weekend with daytime highs of – 12 C on Saturday, - 15 C on Sunday and – 14 C on Monday.

While Environment Canada is predicting windchill values to hover in the - 20s all weekend, CP24 Meterologist Bill Coulter says it might feel even colder than that at points.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the windchill values creep into the – 30s. We could probably feel like it is around – 33 on Sunday night and Monday morning. It has been a long, long time since we felt windchill values like that and you are probably going to take notice,” he said on Friday morning.

Concern for homeless amid extreme cold

With the coldest temperatures the city has seen so far this winter on tap all weekend, preparations are are underway to ensure that nobody is left out in the cold.

The city has about 600 spaces in 24/7 respite sites available this winter to supplement the 7,277 spaces in its shelter system.

There will also be a warming centre available at Metro Hall each that an extreme cold weather alert is in effect. The current extreme cold weather alert has been in effect since Wednesday and is likely to persist through the weekend.

“We have done a lot of planning for this winter and certainly our experience from last winter has informed that. We have made sure that we have lots of extras space available in our respite system and we have also improved our central intake system to make sure people can get access to shelter,” Mary-Anne Bédard, who is a director in Toronto’s Shelter, Support and Housing Administration, told CP24 on Friday morning.

Bédard said that street outreach workers will be out in full force this weekend checking on the homeless and encouraging them to seek shelter at city facilities.

For those who refuse to come inside, Bédard said that staff will offer them blankets and sleeping bags and “check on them continually to make sure that they are safe.”