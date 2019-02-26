

Toronto can expect another blast of winter before February comes to a close.

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a heavy dumping of snow on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is due to start falling in the morning and could drop between 10 and 15 centimetres on the region by the end of the day.

Areas along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario could see even higher amounts.

The snowfall is likely to be consistent, picking up through the day, and carrying through the afternoon commute.

CTV News Toronto’s Anwar Knight said the snowfall will push the city “well above” the normal monthly amount.

“Here we snow again! We’re tracking another disturbance that will deliver yet another round of snow for the city tomorrow. You can expect widespread snow after the morning rush hour, continuing until late evening before it tapers off,” he said.

“The drive home will be very slow.”

Toronto can expect a high of -6 C on Tuesday, feeling more like -19 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.

The overnight low is forecast to hit -12 C, but will feel more like -15 with the wind chill.

An extreme cold weather alert previously issued for the city will be cancelled as of noon, the city said Tuesday morning. The alert is issued to trigger the expansion of cold-weather services for the city’s most vulnerable.

For Wednesday’s snowfall, Environment Canada forecasts a high of -6 C with a wind chill nearing -16. Wind gusts of up to 40 km/h are also possible around lunchtime.