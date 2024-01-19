Winnipeg man involved in fatal 2021 Brampton collision surrenders to police

TORONTO
    A Winnipeg man has turned himself in to police more than two years after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton that left a woman dead.

    In a news release Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced that 27-year-old Harkamalpreet Singh surrendered on Jan. 9 in Kenora.

    He is the alleged driver of a black vehicle that collided with a red car in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Dixie Road on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021.

    The driver of the red vehicle, 21-year-old Shellome Peart, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of that vehicle, a 25-year-old, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    According to police, before that collision, an OPP officer observed the black vehicle being “erratic” and tried to stop it near Highway 410 and Sandalwood Parkway, but it fled.

    Following his arrest, Singh was charged with dangerous operation causing death, flight from a peace officer and failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.

    The collision was also investigated by the province’s police watchdog, looking into the conduct of the officer who attempted the traffic stop.

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) found that the officer briefly sped after the black vehicle before discontinuing the pursuit. On Mar. 4, 2022, SIU Director Joseph Martino concluded that there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in the collision.

