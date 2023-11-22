Winning ticket sold for $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario is waking up $40 million richer.
One winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 24 will be an estimated $10 million.
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Canadian MP in Israel praises hostage deal, says aid could flow into Gaza
There is hope more Canadians will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip, after Qatar announced a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a four-day halt in fighting in the devastating six-week war.
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
LATEST UPDATES Timing for the Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to be announced in the next 24 hours
A ceasefire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
Public sector strike in Quebec enters 2nd day, more walkouts expected later this week
Unions representing hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers, particularly in health care and education, are on strike again.
SZA, Green Day, Noah Kahan and more to perform at Osheaga
Noah Kahan and SZA are coming to the Osheaga music and arts festival in Montreal next summer.
Hema-Quebec relaxes blood donation requirements to attract new donors
As of Dec. 4, thousands of people living with diabetes or who may have been exposed to a variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, commonly known as mad cow disease, will be eligible to donate blood.
Council might redirect homeless hub funding to maximize winter shelter beds
Out of time, with few options, and insufficient funding — city councillors sparred for two-hours about emergency shelter beds for Londoners experiencing homelessness this winter.
Man, woman charged after officer assaulted during disturbance
A man and woman are facing charges after police responded to an east London residence for a report of an alleged stabbing and an officer was assaulted.
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province, but students say they're already feeling a financial crunch.
70 per cent of apartments were unlocked during Waterloo apartment break-ins last year: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are reminding people to take precaution to keep their homes safe.
Kitchener mayor 'encouraged' by federal fiscal budget update
The leader of Kitchener is feeling positive when it comes to the latest update on Canada's finances.
Collision closes Hwy. 11 between North Bay and Marten River
A collision has closed Highway 11 in both directions between Highway 64 in Marten and Thibeault Hill in North Bay.
OPP near Burk’s Falls identify remains of 1986 murder victim
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
Messy mix of rain and snow in the forecast for Wednesday, no bus cancellations
A late evening Tuesday storm will continue into Wednesday morning with periods of rain showers and snow creating a messy morning commute.
Chief William Commanda Bridge closed for winter
The popular, newly refurbished Chief William Commanda Bridge is now closed for winter.
Chamber president welcomes housing news from fall economic statement
Relief from a red hot housing market — the carrot dangled by the federal government’s fall economic statement Tuesday. And experts say, that’s enough to keep the cart rolling.
Man arrested after allegedly robbing store with axe
Windsor police say a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a store while wielding an axe at the Devonshire Mall.
OPP investigating serious three-vehicle crash in Shelburne
County Road 124 was closed between Highway 89 and Wansborough Way in Shelburne due to a serious collision in the fog.
Suspicious person call in Georgian Bluffs led to a variety of charges: OPP
OPP responded to a call about a suspicious person near a business on Highway 6 in the Georgian Bluffs.
'Tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you': OPP on impaired driving
Dufferin OPP says drivers should use a designated driver, a cab, a rideshare, public transit or stay overnight.
'They're tired of looking at us, that's why': Halifax removes Grand Parade from designated encampment sites
One of the best-known homeless encampment sites in Halifax isn't considered one anymore, but some residents are questioning the reasoning behind the decision - and the optics.
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
Calgary budget: More officers coming to city streets as focus shifts to safety
Spending to tackle safety and transit issues are among the reasons Calgary council is discussing a proposed 7.8 per cent residential property tax increase for next year.
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
Ailing Arlington Bridge closing indefinitely
A 121-year-old bridge in Winnipeg may have seen its final passengers on it.
Manitoba government throne speech released. Here is what they're promising
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
Building under construction in Winnipeg goes up in flames
A seven-storey apartment building that was being built in Winnipeg has gone up in flames
Surrey school survey raises eyebrows with novel ideas to combat overcrowding
An online survey from Surrey Schools requesting feedback from parents, students and staff on ways to combat the growing problem of overcrowding in classrooms and other school facilities has turned some heads.
Woman hospitalized after black bear attack in Salmon Arm, B.C.
Conservation officers say they're investigating a bear attack that injured a woman in B.C.'s Interior Tuesday morning.
'They save lives': More clinical trials coming to B.C. at new 'super hub'
BC Children's Hospital will soon be able to run more clinical trials for drugs that could potentially save the lives of patients with hard-to-cure medical conditions – patients like Emmett Willms.
NDP accuses Smith government of running $700K 'gravy train' for friends and allies
Alberta's Opposition NDP attempted to skewer the government Tuesday over more than $700,000 worth of sole-source contracts paid to political allies of Danielle Smith.
Police provide new photos of missing Edmonton teen
The Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday released to the public three additional photos of a teenager who's been reported missing since early October to assist efforts to find her.