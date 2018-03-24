

Web Staff, CTV Toronto





Someone in Mississauga will be waking up a whole lot happier this morning.

The winning ticket for Friday night's $15.5 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in Mississauga.

A second-prize ticket worth $134,000 was sold in Toronto, the OLG said.

An ENCORE Ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Peterborough.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on March 30 and will be worth approximately $10 million.