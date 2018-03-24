Winning $15.5M Lotto Max ticket sold in Mississauga
The Lotto Max logo is shown in an undated file image.
Web Staff, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 6:50AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 24, 2018 12:30PM EDT
Someone in Mississauga will be waking up a whole lot happier this morning.
The winning ticket for Friday night's $15.5 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in Mississauga.
A second-prize ticket worth $134,000 was sold in Toronto, the OLG said.
An ENCORE Ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Peterborough.
The next Lotto Max draw will take place on March 30 and will be worth approximately $10 million.