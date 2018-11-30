

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The life of Jeremiah Perry will be memorialized on Friday with the official renaming of a wing at his North York high school.

Perry was swimming with C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute classmates in Algonquin Park on July 15, 2017 when he disappeared under the water.

His body was found by search and rescue divers one day later.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) later discovered that Perry was among 15 students on the trip who had not passed the required swim test.

He was also not wearing life jacket when he went into the water that day.

Perry’s death spurred investigations both by the TDSB and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Charges were laid against a teacher, who was acting as a supervisor on the trip, in July 2018, just over a year after the incident.

The TDSB, for its part, implemented a number of new measures surrounding field trips, including that parents be notified if their child passes or fails mandatory swim tests.

A review of outdoor education policies at Ontario school boards was also conducted for the province by Deloitte and recommended a number of guidelines.

A plaque will be unveiled in the newly-renamed section of the secondary school on Friday afternoon.