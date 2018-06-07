

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. -- Police say a 20-year-old man from Windsor, Ont., is facing child pornography charges after investigators received a tip from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

Windsor police say that the RCMP provided information to them alleging a man in the city uploaded child pornography to the internet.

After identifying a suspect, police say they arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday.

They say they also seized a computer and electronic storage devices after the arrest.

Police say the man is charged with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

They say the suspect cannot be identified because he was a minor at the time some of the alleged offences.

Police say none of the children involved appear to have local connections.