

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. -- Police say a Windsor, Ont., man is facing more than two dozen charges in a child pornography investigation.

Windsor police say the investigation began in March when they received information alleging a man possessed child pornography and was sharing it online.

Investigators say a 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon.

He is charged with eight counts each of possession of child pornography and distributing child pornography, and 10 counts of accessing child pornography.

He also is charged with two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person believed to be under 16 to facilitate sexual assault.

Investigators say they do not believe that any children from the Windsor area were involved.