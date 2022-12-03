Wind warning in effect for Toronto with 90 km/h winds expected

A wind warning is in effect for Toronto with powerful wind gusts expected Saturday.

Environment Canada says strong winds are forecasted this morning through the afternoon.

“Westerly winds gusting to 90 km/h are expected this morning through the afternoon in the wake of a strong cold front,” the national weather agency said.

Winds are expected to ease from west to east in the evening.

Yesterday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario due to the powerful winds.

The weather agency warns that gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Loose objects could also be tossed by the wind and utility outages could occur.

A high of 9 C is expected today with the temperature falling to 1 C this afternoon and a low of minus 5 C.

Today is also expected to be cloudy with a few rain showers set to end this morning and a 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day.