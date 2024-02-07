William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs down Stars 5-4
Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored 20 seconds apart with under nine minutes to go in the third period, moments after Dallas equalized as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Nylander had two goals to go along with an assist for Toronto (26-15-8), while Auston Matthews, with his NHL-leading 41st of the season, and John Tavares scored and added two assists each.
Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves for the Leafs, who scored three times on the power play after falling 3-2 to the New York Islanders on Monday coming out of the NHL all-star break.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Evgeni Dadonov with two, including on a third-period penalty shot, Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston replied for Dallas (31-14-6).
Scott Wedgewood made 26 stops with the Stars resting No. 1 goaltender Jake Oettinger following Tuesday's 2-1 victory in Buffalo.
Dadonov scored his 12th, and second of the night, on a penalty shot with 8:55 left in the third to tie the score 3-3 after getting bearhugged by Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano on a breakaway.
But Marner responded just 32 seconds later with his 22nd off a nice feed from Matthews.
Nylander then scored his second of the night, and 25th overall, just 20 seconds after that for a 5-3 lead.
Johnston scored his 15th with 1:25 left in regulation to make it 5-4 after Nylander missed the empty net looking for just his second NHL hat trick - and first since February 2017 - but Toronto held on.
After the Leafs knotted things early in the second on a man advantage, Matthews gave the home side the lead at 12:37 on another power play when his attempted saucer pass across the crease to Nylander went in off Stars defenceman Esa Lindell for a 3-2 lead.
Samsonov had to make a big stop on a Tyler Seguin breakaway as the goal was still being announced inside Scotiabank Arena to keep Toronto in front before the teams scored three times in a 52-seconds span.
The Leafs, who beat the Stars 4-1 in Dallas on Oct. 26, opened the scoring at 6:34 of the first when Nylander blasted a one-timer for his 24th after Radek Faska hit the post at the other end just over two minutes in.
Dallas, which sat 7-1-1 over its last nine heading into Wednesday, gave up a short-handed break to Matthew Knies on its first man advantage that Wedgewood denied before connecting on its second opportunity when Benn finished off a slick passing play with his ninth at 14:52 on a shot that went under Samsonov's glove.
Dadonov pushed the visitors ahead 2:35 later when he cut into the middle off the rush and fired his 11th through the Toronto goaltender's five-hole.
Johnston then nearly made it 3-1 in the dying seconds, but Samsonov was bailed out by his left post for a second time in the period.
Tavares got the Leafs back even at 3:40 of the second on a power play when he snapped his 15th, and third in as many games after going a career-worst nine straight contests without scoring.
Named MVP of the all-star game in Toronto on Saturday after leading his team to a victory in the four-team mini tournament, Matthews nearly scored on a short-handed 2-on-1 with Marner later in the period before breaking through with his eighth goal in as many games.
BLOODIED MCCABE
Toronto defenceman Jake McCabe was left bloodied by a late Mason Marchment hit in the second that went unpunished, but didn't miss any action.
MISSING LEAFS
Toronto remains without injured depth forwards Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle) and David Kampf (undisclosed).
48 YEARS LATER
Wednesday marked 48 years since Toronto legend Darryl Sittler became the only player in NHL history register 10 points in a game.
The Hall of Fame centre had four goals and six assists against Boston at Maple Leaf Gardens on Feb. 7, 1976.
UP NEXT
Toronto visits Ottawa on Saturday, while Dallas is at Montreal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
B.C.'s dismal snow season is a glimpse of the future, says ski resort researcher
Skiers and snowboarders have faced resort closures, barren base-level runs and hikes between lifts to access the few areas that are available, even at mid-mountain levels. It's been a dismal snow season, but one expert says such conditions will be nothing unusual in just a couple decades.
Anger, heartbreak after fire kills more people in Far North First Nation
People are heartbroken following last week’s fatal house fire in the Far North community of Peawanuck.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
U.S. strike kills Kataib Hezbollah commander in Baghdad
A commander from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon has blamed for attacking its troops, was killed in a U.S. strike on Wednesday, the U.S. military said.
No new restrictions on B.C. sex offender who went on run: parole board
High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec man who killed teenager in 2000 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.
-
Montreal mayor questions Quebec's tuition hike as English universities see drop in applications
Applications for Concordia and McGill universities are down as Quebec plans to push ahead with the tuition hikes for English universities.
-
Energie Cardio files for bankruptcy protection
Fitness company Energie Cardio has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, which brands itself as the largest network of franchised gyms in Quebec, issued a news release Wednesday notifying of the filing.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
-
Could London, Ont. see record-breaking temperatures this week?
It’s possible southwestern Ontario could see some record-breaking temperatures over the next few days.
Kitchener
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.
-
Kitchener family still hasn’t spoken to health minister on 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
Ontario’s health minister publicly promised to reach out the family of a Kitchener teen who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy, but as of Wednesday, she still hasn't spoken to her.
-
Cambridge practices its emergency plan 50 years after historic Galt flood
The City of Cambridge and the Grand River Conservation Authority are updating their emergency plans as they near the 50th anniversary of the Galt flood.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Ultimate Dream Home winner hails from South Porcupine
Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Sudbury made the draw for 2024 Dream Home at the new home in Minnow Lake on Wednesday.
-
Anger, heartbreak after fire kills more people in Far North First Nation
People are heartbroken following last week’s fatal house fire in the Far North community of Peawanuck.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners
Ottawa
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
52 jobs lost as manufacturing facility set to close in Carleton Place
It's another blow to the manufacturing sector in the Ottawa Valley, as Rose Integration is set to shut down.
-
Hundreds of families live in hotels and motels waiting for permanent housing in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says there are about 300 families or 1,039 people staying in hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences waiting for permanent housing because emergency shelters are over-capacity.
Windsor
-
Canadian truck driver charged after K9 finds $8.7M in suspected cocaine at Windsor-Detroit border
A Canadian truck driver has been charged after a border canine found $8.7M in suspected cocaine at a Windsor-Detroit border crossing.
-
'Every single day I think of Mariia': Sentencing hearing for Tecumseh, Ont. trucker convicted in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A London, Ont. courtroom heard an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a trucker convicted in the crash that killed a young child more than three years ago.
-
Weapons and drugs seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have arrested of two people and seized a handgun, two Tasers, and $3,995 of illegal drugs after an investigation.
Barrie
-
Police chief to make 'significant announcement' in ongoing probe into Barrie woman's disappearance
Barrie police say Chief Rich Johnston will make a "significant announcement" on Thursday concerning the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Autumn Shaganash, who was reported missing in June.
-
Bus window shatters as elementary students board spurring police investigation
Provincial police are investigating after a school bus window shattered as students in Coldwater boarded to head home for the day.
-
Loved ones gather to celebrate life of Alliston man as homicide investigation continues
A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday for William Schernhammer on what would have been his 25th birthday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
NB Power sells two Fredericton office buildings to pay down debt, reduce expenses
Two trademark buildings in Fredericton’s downtown have been sold to a Toronto-based company for $39 million.
-
P.E.I. Green Party candidate unofficially wins Borden-Kinkora by-election
The Green Party of Prince Edward Island has unofficially gained a new seat in the provincial legislature.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Grand Theatre may be playing out its final days
The Grand Theatre celebrated its 112th birthday just two days ago but today, its executive director says its days are numbered after a tentative deal with its landlord fell through.
-
Suspect sought after attempted copper wire theft results in downtown power outage
For nearly six hours, some Calgarians downtown were in the dark on Tuesday night.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
Winnipeg
-
'Culture of silence': New class action alleges sexual abuse at Manitoba youth facility
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges acts of sexual, mental and sexual abuse against Manitoba youth by an organization tasked with helping them.
-
Libraries, transit prioritized in proposed Winnipeg budget, pool closures, rate hikes coming
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Vancouver
-
B.C. MLA Mike De Jong giving 'serious consideration' to running federally
After three decades in provincial politics, BC United’s Mike de Jong says he's giving “serious consideration” to an offer to run for Pierre Poilievre's federal Conservatives.
-
B.C. lawyer who misappropriated $8M to fuel gambling addiction agrees to 7-year ban
A B.C. lawyer who withdrew more than $8 million in client funds from his firm's account over two years to feed his gambling addiction has admitted his misconduct and agreed to a seven-year ban from practising law.
-
Pathologist testifies murdered Kits park caretaker had 59 injuries to head, neck and torso
At the trial for the man accused of murdering Justis Daniel, a well-know and beloved caretaker who lived in a cottage in Kitsilano’s Tatlow Park, a forensic pathologist spent Wednesday detailing dozens of significant injuries to the victim’s upper-body and head.
Edmonton
-
Efforts to extinguish 2023 wildfires continue, even as preparation is done for 2024
Preparation is underway in communities across Alberta to prevent the kind of devastation last year's wildfire season did, with all signs pointing to the coming season being just as disastrous.
-
Last call for Chicken for Lunch, as eatery edges closer to closure
After nearly three delicious decades, a popular downtown eatery will be saying goodbye to its long lines and long-time customers.
-
Edmonton takes another step to rename central neighbourhood Wîhkwêntôwin, remove Oliver moniker
It's almost official: Wîhkwêntôwin is the new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood.