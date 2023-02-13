Will Tory's departure 'blow up the budget' this week?
A member of Mayor John Tory’s inner circle says that he is concerned that some members of council will view the chaos that has enveloped city hall as an opportunity to “blow up the budget” when it comes to a vote later this week.
Ward 19, Beaches—East York Coun. Brad Bradford, who sits on Tory’s executive committee, made the comment to CP24 on Monday morning.
“My concern is that the politics are going to be flying - partisan angles, ideology - and the notion that some of my colleagues have floated out there, you know, ‘lets’s blow up the budget,’ it is just not helpful,” he said. “The events of Friday do not change the merit of this budget, which has been consulted on with thousands of Torontonians. There has been numerous points of engagement and it has been months in the making to put this document together.”
Mayor John Tory abruptly announced his intention to resign on Friday night after disclosing that he had committed a “serious error in judgement” by developing a relationship with a former staff member that ended earlier this year.
At this point it is unclear whether Tory will remain mayor when council meets to finalize the $16.2-billion operating budget and $49.3-billion capital plan on Wednesday.
So far his office has only said that he intends to formally resign “in the coming days.”
Speaking with CP24, Bradford said that there is “room for amendments” to the budget that will be presented to council but he said that “wholesale changes in the 11th hour” would not be responsible.
His comments come after the advocacy group ‘No Pride in Policing’ released a statement, calling on council to “overhaul” Tory’s “destructive budget” and “take Toronto in a new direction.”
The group is also calling for the Toronto Police Service budget to be reduced by 50 per cent.
Tory’s budget includes a $48.3-million increase for the Toronto Police Service.
“There are folks down there that see themselves in the opposition benches and you know, they want to take a moment like this and spike the football - pardon the Super Bowl reference there - but it's just not helpful,” Bradford said. “We need responsible government. We need folks who are focused on the issues and delivering action for Torontonians.”
Matlow has called for ‘an improved budget’
Wednesday’s budget deliberations were set to be the first under new strong mayor legislation that would have allowed Tory to veto any amendments backed by less than two-thirds of city council.
There is, however, now considerable uncertainty about the road ahead and whether Tory will even remain mayor to see through the budget.
In a message posted to Twitter over the weekend, Ward 12 Toronto—St. Paul's Josh Matlow said the council cannot let Tory’s abrupt resignation distract its focus “from delivering an improved budget this Wednesday.”
“I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure that every Torontonian has a warm place to go, the TTC is truly safe and reliable, we address the roots of health and safety of our communities, repair our crumbling infrastructure and roads, and finally make the necessary investments in well-maintained parks and the services residents rely on,” he said.
The proposed budget includes a 5.5 per cent increase to the residential property tax rate, which would be the biggest since amalgamation.
There is also a $1.4 billion shortfall in the budget, largely due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.
Tory had previously said that securing a “fiscal deal” for cities would be among his top priorities this term.”
