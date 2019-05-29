There may be nothing Mother Nature brings that can dampen the excitement of the NBA finals for Toronto Raptors fans, except perhaps a risk of a thunderstorm.

But according to Environment Canada, the weather is expected to cooperate for most of the outdoor festivities, with only a chance of rain in the forecast.

Thousands of fans are expected to fill Jurassic Park Thursday evening and even more will spill out onto the adjoining streets. Fans may begin to congregate in the early afternoon when the temperature is forecast to hit 21 degrees. With the humidex, it is expected to feel like 26 degrees.

There is a 30 per cent risk of a shower in the late afternoon and a 40 per cent chance of rain in the early evening.

However, fans may get a bit of shock with how fast the temperature will drop once the sun sets. It will feel as if we are going from one season to another, all within a few hours.

The temperature is expected to fall at a steady pace each hour by one to two degrees. By midnight it will feel like it is about 10 degrees.