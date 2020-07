TORONTO -- A 28-year-old man is facing a dangerous driving charge after a violent crash on a residential street in Brampton on Canada Day.

The crash occurred on Wednesday at around 1:47 p.m. on Commodore Drive, a residential street in the area of Williams Parkway and James Potter Road.

In a video of the aftermath posted to social media, a severely damaged red, two-door vehicle can be seen resting at a bend in the road, with debris strewn across the roadway.

In the video, bewildered neigbours survey the wreckage as emergency responders move about the scene.

According to police, the male driver of the vehicle lost control before the car rolled over multiple times. The car struck another vehicle, a tree and a fence before coming to rest, police said.

Incredibly, there were no serious injuries. The driver was taken to hospital and cleared after being treated for minor injuries.

Another video captured from a home’s surveillance camera shows the actual collision.

The video shows a vehicle travelling along Williams Parkway at a high rate of speed, on a bend in the road that runs parallel to Commodore Drive. At the turn, the vehicle loses control, mounts the curb, smashes through the iron fence separating the streets, and rolls multiple times before coming to rest on the parallel street.

The driver, who is from Wasaga Beach, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and has since been released, police said.

Police said they could not say exactly how fast the vehicle was travelling, but they are looking at speed as a possible factor in the collision.