Why were there loud booming noises in Toronto today?

Outside of Queen’s Park, cannons fired plumes of smoke triggering a sequence of loud booms that echoed outside of the legislative building Thursday.

For some residents living in the neighbourhood and pedestrians travelling in the area, these sights and sounds were alarming.

Anyone else in downtown #Toronto hearing those loud booms? — 🇺🇦Stand With Ukraine 🌻 (@KookieCanuck) March 31, 2022

But the province has confirmed to CTV News Toronto, the cannons were in place for a welcoming ceremony.

To greet Governor General Mary Simon, a 21-gun salute was orchestrated in her honour.

Premier Doug Ford was also present to welcome Simon upon her first official visit to Ontario.

“As Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General, she is a role model to so many people across our great country and I look forward to seeing her important work continue during this vital time for our country,” Ford said in a news release on Thursday.

Following the salute, Simon was escorted into the legislature for meetings with the Lieutenant Governor and the Premier. Together, they will meet with Indigenous leaders, including Glen Hare, Ontario Regional Chief, and Margaret Froh, President of Métis Nation of Ontario, to discuss “areas of shared interest.”

The Governor General will conclude her visit with a reception at the Royal Ontario Museum hosted by Deputy Premier Christine Elliott today.