Why tech companies are opening new offices in Ontario despite allowing remote work
In the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shopify Inc.'s Tobi Lutke was among the first tech leaders to declare most of his staff would "permanently work remotely" because "office centricity is over."
His belief in remote work went so far that he even dropped listing Ottawa as the e-commerce giant's headquarters in news releases in favour of using "internet, Everywhere."
But more than two years later, his software company will become a key tenant of the very thing Lutke criticized: an office building.
Shopify's impending move into The Well -- a high-profile retail, office and residential development encompassing 3.1 hectares at King Street West and Spadina Avenue in Toronto -- makes it one of the many tech companies not backing away from new digs even as their leaders espouse hybrid or remote work arrangements that will have staff visiting an office much less frequently than pre-pandemic.
Google will similarly takeover a new building at 65 King St. E. in Toronto, despite Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai requiring staff work only three days a week in office.
Amazon's third Toronto office, YYZ18 at 18 York St., will soon expand from eight to 11 floors, though the e-commerce firm's tech and corporate employees were told a year ago they can work remotely two days a week.
Facebook parent company Meta even revealed 2,500 new hires announced in March would mostly be housed in a new downtown Toronto space larger than its current MaRS Discovery District home, but has declined to share its size or whereabouts. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has allowed all full-time employees to apply to work from home, if their jobs allow for remote work.
So why spend on new and often bigger offices most staff will only use half the time or less?
There's several reasons, said John Trougakos, a University of Toronto professor of organizational behaviour and human resources management.
"Some of this is momentum they had before the pandemic and plans they had that they are just following through with," he said.
Shopify and Google, for example, announced Toronto offices before the health crisis helped make remote and hybrid work widespread.
Google spokesperson Lauren Skelly said in an email that thecompany keeps investing in offices, despite its hybrid model, because it believes "intentional, in-person collaboration is key to driving innovation, supporting creativity and solving complex problems."
As for Shopify, spokesperson Jackie Warren said the company is "digital by design," but continues to "value highly intentional, in-person gatherings" a few times a year.
She added Shopify was initially slated to occupy 254,000 square feet at The Well in downtown Toronto, with the option to expand to up to 433,752 square feet.
The firms behind The Well, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, said after exercising its first option to expand to an additional 90,000 square feet in June 2020, Shopify declined another 90,000 square feet. RioCan added Shopify's total leased space will now total 340,000 square feet.
Warren would not confirm or share why the option was declined, but Allied's chief financial officer Cecilia Williams said in an email her company was able to lease the space at "materially higher net rents within four weeks to a tech user."
That doesn't surprise Michael Case, the managing director for office leasing for downtown Toronto at real estate firm CBRE.
"We're still seeing many tech companies expand and take more office space in downtown Toronto, but arguably that pace of growth has slowed," he said.
CBRE found downtown Toronto's office vacancy rate was two per cent pre-pandemic -- the lowest in North America and the third lowest in the world by Case's count. It's since jumped to 11.6 per cent, a rate he still considers "healthy."
The national downtown office vacancy rate was 9.4 per cent at the onset of the health crisis and has since risen to 16.9 per cent.
Case attributes the slowing growth and higher vacancy rates to fading investor exuberance within the sector, which already triggered layoffs at tech companies such as Shopify, Netflix, Clearco and HootSuite.
But Trougakos said prominent tech companies are still keen on new offices because they see them as a chance to get ahead and create space for future needs.
He thinks they consider splashy new offices a "physical monument" to a brand that can be a way to attract and retain talent, when the sector rebounds again.
These companies are targeting those in-office days as being collaborative and creative, "as opposed to the head down work," Trougakos said.
"Some of the spaces are going to have to be reconfigured space that's more conducive to the new way that people are going to be working."
Meta spokesperson Alex Kucharski alluded to this feeling, writing in an email that offices will "always" be important to the company, which will "adapt these spaces to suit the needs of our employees no matter where they're working."
Meanwhile, Amazon spokesperson Dave Bauer wrote, "there is no one-size-fits-all approach for how every team works best for a company of our size."
That's true for corporate approaches to real estate too, Trougakos said.
While some companies will adopt remote or hybrid work forever and downsize or close offices, others will be more liberal with space or even stringent about how many and which days staff need to be in an office and when they can be at home.
"We're past the point where there's only one standard way to work," he said. "Companies are going to have to figure out what works best for them and their people."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada lacks transparency, needs new leadership: sport minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is once again calling for change in Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of new allegations against the troubled sporting body.
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
Justin Trudeau bungee jumping video shows prime minister taking a plunge
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a plunge this weekend when he decided to throw caution to the wind and go bungee jumping just outside of the Ottawa area on Sunday.
RCMP seeing 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada since 2020
Citing a 'significant increase' in fraudulent activity in Canada in the last two years— the majority of which in the last year has been happening online—the RCMP is calling on Canadians to be aware of scammers' tactics.
Cheating scandal at Ohio tournament rocks competitive fishing world
The would-be winners of almost $29,000 at a U.S. fishing tournament were disqualified on Friday, after it was discovered their fish were stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets.
MPs debate second reading of dental care, targeted inflation relief
Federal Conservatives say the Liberal dental-care and rental-housing relief legislation will only add to inflation without providing relief from the rising cost of living.
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.
The Oath Keepers' U.S. Capitol riot trial, explained
A trial that started this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the U.S. Justice Department's efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On trial is extremist leader Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group, and four associates.
'The time is now': Doctors ask Canadians how to reform primary care
A family doctor and other researchers are asking Canadians to share their experiences with the country's primary health-care system and what they want from it, as a way to help guide future reform.
Montreal
-
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.
-
Poll worker blocks Quebec solidaire leader's photo op on voting day
The photo op for Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois at his voting station did not go as plan when an election worker blocked his photographers from getting a pic of him casting his ballot.
-
Woman in her 70s struck by pick-up truck in southwest Montreal; in critical condition
A woman in her 70s is in critical condition Monday after she was struck by a pick-up truck in Montreal's Ville-Emard neighbourhood.
London
-
Police investigating 'disturbance' at Oneida Nation of the Thames
A 45-year-old person of no fixed address has been charged in relation to an incident involving “edged weapons” at Oneida Nation of the Thames.
-
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
-
Faculty at Western University overwhelmingly approve strike mandate
Members of the faculty association at Western University are ratcheting up the pressure on contract talks later this week. “We are pleased to report that 91 per cent of ballots cast were YES votes, in support of the UWOFA Board of Directors authorizing strike action if necessary,” reads a statement.
Kitchener
-
Province offering $50K reward for information on missing Hagersville, Ont. woman, foul play suspected
Nearly 18 months after Amber Ellis, 33, went missing, the Government of Ontario said it will be offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.
-
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Wellington County
Police have identified the victim who died following a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles just outside Guelph on Friday.
-
Waterloo region COVID-19: Hospitalizations at lowest level in 3 months
The number of people with COVID-19 in Waterloo region hospitals has fallen to its lowest level in three months.
Northern Ontario
-
Dramatic moments as knife-wielding suspect tries to get into Sudbury restaurant
Greater Sudbury Police have a suspect in custody following an incident Monday morning at a Tim Horton's in the city's West End.
-
Sudbury police seek witness to fatal Barrydowne collision Sept. 13
Greater Sudbury Police are hoping to find the person who was almost another victim of a fatal collision Sept. 13 at the corner of Barrydowne Road and Lasalle Boulevard.
-
Suspected impaired driver in Elliot Lake found walking with a child along the highway
A 33-year-old suspect from Serpent River is facing numerous charges following an incident Sunday morning north of Elliot Lake.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police lay hate-motivated charges following attack near Gloucester High School
Ottawa police say six young people are facing charges following an attack last month near a local high school, video of which was widely shared on social media.
-
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
-
Farm Boy fined $90,000 following workplace injury at Orleans warehouse
An Ontario judge has fined the Farm Boy grocery chain $90,000 following a workplace accident last year.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus to resume service on Nov. 20
Good news for cross-border travellers looking for a ride between Windsor and Detroit.
-
House fire on California Avenue deemed suspicious
Windsor police arson investigators are looking for information after a “suspicious” fire on California Avenue.
-
Fentanyl seized by U.S. Border Patrol in Detroit
U.S. Border Patrol agents seized two and a half pounds of fentanyl at a Detroit cargo shipping facility.
Barrie
-
Tourism booms in Simcoe County with the changing seasons
Tourism operators say the leaves aren't the only thing changing this fall, as an increase in travel is improving their fortune.
-
Vehicle in Barrie stopped for 'improper muffler and unnecessary noise'
Provincial police had a vehicle in Barrie towed to the impound yard with several infractions, OPP says.
-
Tips and tricks to wildlife proof your property this winter
The Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary offers tips and tricks to avoid having unwanted house guests for the winter as critters seek warmth and shelter this winter.
Atlantic
-
Nine days after Fiona, P.E.I. residents without power alarmed at pace of response
Residents of Prince Edward Island said Monday they're growing exhausted, anxious and cold as thousands remained without power nine days after post-tropical storm Fiona swept through the region.
-
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Thousands still in the dark as most P.E.I. schools reopen 10 days after Fiona
Many Islanders are back to school or work 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit Prince Edward Island on Sept. 23, but thousands of Maritime Electric customers still do not have power.
Calgary
-
Alleged Calgary drug dealer faces 32 new charges, arrested on 39 warrants
A 30-year-old Calgary man wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants has been arrested and now faces an additional 32 charges, following an investigation spurred by tips from the public.
-
Calgary home sales in September down nearly 12 per cent from year ago mark
The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in the city for September were down nearly 12 per cent compared with the same month last year.
-
Countdown begins: New Alberta UCP leader, premier to be decided in 3 days
Alberta is three days away from learning who its next premier is.
Winnipeg
-
Death of Manitoba woman with severe burns ruled a homicide: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for any information regarding the homicide of a woman who died of severe burns.
-
Manitoba seeing some of the highest gas prices in Canada
The province of Manitoba has some of the highest prices of gas right now.
-
Stabbing victim clung onto the hood of car driven by suspect: Manitoba RCMP
A Manitoba man was taken to the hospital after a violent incident where he was stabbed and then clung onto the hood of the car being driven by his alleged attacker.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire crews warn civilian drone flown over out-of-control blaze in B.C. park was 'strictly prohibited'
An out-of-control wildfire burning in a Metro Vancouver regional park led to a warning from crews that members of the public – including drone operators – should stay away.
-
Bystanders hailed as 'heroes' by police for intervening in assault on Vancouver woman
A man who allegedly followed a woman into the lobby of her Vancouver apartment building and attacked her was arrested after bystanders intervened and "tackled him to the ground," according to police.
-
B.C. now offering second doses of monkeypox vaccine
People in B.C. who received the monkeypox vaccine are now being offered appointments for a second shot.
Edmonton
-
Truck crashes through convenience store window
Police were called to a convenience store in northeast Edmonton after a crash in the parking lot. At least two vehicles were involved, photos from the scene show.
-
How this local senior became a brand ambassador for a doughnut shop
An Edmonton woman has been appointed a very modern title at her favourite doughnut shop for what is a well-established business strategy.
-
Countdown begins: New Alberta UCP leader, premier to be decided in 3 days
Alberta is three days away from learning who its next premier is.