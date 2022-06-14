Why Québec City should be on your go-to list this summer

Sposored by:



Rich in history and culture, vibrant Québec City is a must-see destination for families, food lovers, nature enthusiasts and anyone else who wants a quintessential Canadian experience. Full of iconic attractions, hidden gems and that unmistakable joie de vivre, this summer is the perfect time to discover all that friendly Québec has to offer.

Fall in love with Vieux-Québec

The neighbourhood of Vieux-Québec is famous for its charming fairytale-like buildings and fascinating history. Just wandering through the stone-lined streets is an experience in itself, where visitors are just as likely to stumble upon a chic boutique or hip chef-driven restaurant as they are major historical sites like Place Royale or the Notre-Dame Cathedral. Exploring by foot, either via an online self-guided tour or a professional tour guide, is the best way to fully immerse yourself in the culture of the neighbourhood. The area is a true feast for the eyes: landmarks like the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac and the city walls are perfect for selfies, and the view from the Dufferin Terrace is one of the most beautiful urban vistas in all of Canada.

Get festive

Québec is a city that loves its festivals and there are a couple this summer that are truly worth scheduling a trip around. Festival d’été de Québec is a major outdoor music fest that runs from July 6 to 17 at the Plains of Abraham, featuring some of the world’s hottest rock and pop acts including Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5 and Halsey. For something completely different, Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France (the New France Festival) takes place from August 4 to 7. This celebration of 17th and 18th Century America in Vieux-Québec brings together costumed interpreters, entertainers and artisans to bring the city’s storied history alive.

Illuminating Wendat culture

The Montreal-based Moment Factory has created awe-inspiring art and light installations in destinations throughout the world. The company’s latest creation is Onhwa’ Lumina, a 1.2-kilometre walk through land in the Wendake urban reserve just north of the city. Visitors follow a pathway through an expertly orchestrated display of light, sound and projections, with natural illumination from the night sky. It’s an intensely immersive and emotional experience designed to instill deep teachings about this spectacular land and the people who have inhabited it for generations.

Must-see museums

History lurks around every corner in Québec City, but there are also plenty of museums for those looking for a more curated learning experience. The Musée de la civilisation, Plains of Abraham Museum and Monastère des Augustines museum are all worth a look, but art lovers will be particularly interested in the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

(MNBAQ). The four-building complex on the plains of Abraham boasts more than 40,000 works of art, the largest collection in the province of Québec. Gaze upon work from Québec’s great masters, traditional Inuit artists and contemporary creators. The museum is also home to an excellent restaurant in its impressive glass lobby.

Island adventures

Québec’s position on the mighty St. Lawrence River makes for some lovely scenery, including all that can be taken in at this picturesque island just 15 kilometres east of downtown. Known as the “Garden of Québec,” Île d'Orléans is an easy trip from the heart of the city, and after driving over the bridge from Beauport visitors can see farms, wineries and cideries, charming villages, fromageries and beautiful views of the water. All that local food and drink production makes the island a favourite for foodies, with an on-island sugar shack, a micro-distillery and a vast array of restaurants ranging from high-end dining to casual pubs and bistros.

Family fun

Visitors to Québec will find many things throughout the city to interest kids, but those looking for some family-specific fun will find it at the Villages Vacances Valcartier waterpark. The largest outdoor winter recreational centre in North America also has plenty of action for summer visitors, including 35 waterslides, 100 water games, a massive wave pool and two thematic rivers to cool off in. The Aquarium du Québec is another family-friendly hotspot, with 10,000 aquatic animals for kids to marvel at. In addition to tanks of jellyfish, sea horses and rays there’s an outdoor park where animal lovers can spy maritime mammals like walruses and polar bears.

Outdoor adventures

While the excitement of the city is a key draw, taking a few days to recharge in nature is also a great addition to a trip to Québec. There are a number of natural wonders a close drive from the city’s core, including Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier, a historical monument in a pristine glacial valley. Visitors to the park can spend their days hiking, mountain biking, canoeing or kayaking, or just taking in the diverse flora and fauna, with cottages and camping opportunities for overnight stays. For a quick nature hit, visitors to Québec should also make the 15-minute drive to Parc de la Chute-Montmorency, featuring the glorious Montmorency Falls, which are a full 30 metres taller than Niagara Falls. Take a cable car up to the top for a truly mind-blowing view.