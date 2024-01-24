TORONTO
Toronto

    • Whitby retirement home worker charged after cash, items allegedly stolen from residents' rooms

    Durham Police
    Share

    A worker at a retirement home in Whitby is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing cash and other items from residents’ rooms.

    Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said that a female was seen on camera entering the rooms of several residents at a retirement residence near Brock Street North and Taunton Road East. She then allegedly stole various items and cash.

    The employee was “internally investigated by the retirement home and her employment was terminated,” police said in a news release.

    Members of DRPS’s Central West Division Criminal Investigations Branch concluded their investigation on Jan. 4.

    Kelsha Charles 30, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with seven counts of possess property obtained by crime under $5,000 and nine counts of break-and-enter dwelling house in connection with the investigation. She was released on the promise to appear in court.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News