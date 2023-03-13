Whitby restaurateur facing 7 new charges in sexual assault probe

A 55-year-old Whitby restaurateur is facing an additional seven charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.

In January, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) launched an investigation after a 32-year-old victim alleged that the local restaurant owner touched them inappropriately while on the job in 2010.

James Chatterpaul, who owns Chatterpaul’s at 3500 Brock St. N., was charged with sexual assault.

Police say four new victims have recently come forward with allegations of a “sexual nature” leading them to lay seven more related charges against Chatterpaul. The incidents occurred between 2005 and 2019, they said.

The accused, whom police said often goes by the name “Chef Chad” or “Chad,” was previously employed at an Oshawa restaurant.

Chatterpaul, who is also from Whitby, has been released on an undertaking.

Durham Regional Police want to ensure that there are no further victims and are asking anyone with new information that could help investigators to contact the Central West Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-579-1520, ext. 1877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.