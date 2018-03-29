

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Whitby physiotherapist has been charged after allegedly touching a 17-year-old client in an inappropriate way.

Durham Regional Police say the teenaged girl alleges the physiotherapist touched her inappropriately on two occasions at the same Whitby clinic this year.

The victim and her family reported the incidents to police on March 22.

Upon conducting an investigation, police made an arrest in the case on Wednesday.

A suspect, identified as 30-year-old Pickering resident Anup Pednekar, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Police say the suspect worked at as a physiotherapist outside of Whitby, including in Etobicoke, Scarborough and Markham.

Investigators say they want to ensure there are no other victims and encourage anyone with information about the case to call them or Crime Stoppers.