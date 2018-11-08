

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The investigation continues Thursday into an explosion in Whitby that badly damaged a home and left three men injured.

Officers were called to a residence on Cedar Street, near Garden and Dundas streets, at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an explosion.

Three men were rescued from the home by firefighters and taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that the explosion was caused by one of the men trying to chemically create oil from marijuana using butane.

A 48-year-old resident of the home, identified Thursday as Jody Cormier, has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, criminal negligence and altering cannabis with organic solvent.

He was released from police custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Police have described the ordeal as an “isolated incident.”

The blast scattered debris from the badly damaged home across the yard.

One side of the structure appears to be blown open.

Neighbours compared the sound of the explosion to that of a bomb.

“There was a big, huge boom and then everything started falling off the house,” one resident, who did not provide her name, told CP24.

“The roof was going, windows were popping…”

Andrea Gaynor with the Ontario Fire Marshal said the home is not structurally safe to be entered at this time.

Gaynor said investigators believe they’re dealing with a fuel-type of explosion, based on the “pushing and shoving” caused to the walls of the home, but that the investigation is ongoing.

“It could be natural gas, it could be butane, it could be a lot of different things,” she said. “So we have to go through the process.”

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) attended the property last night to ensure chemicals did not seep into the ground.

A number of pets were inside the home at the time of the explosion.

One of which, a large pet pig named Bentley, was seen wandering around the property Thursday morning.

The pig’s owner is trying to find a place for him to live in the meantime.

Gaynor said she shared her breakfast with the big pig this morning.

“Last night I also tried to give him some food,” she said. “We tried to move him at that time but I think he was under a lot of stress so we just thought it best to leave him where he was.”